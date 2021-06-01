Inmate charged with arson at jail

Authorities charged an inmate last week after he allegedly started a fire at the Calhoun County Jail.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Khiraje Quindel Forbes, 24, of Anniston, on Thursday with second-degree arson.
According to court documents, Forbes started a fire there on May 26. Forbes has been booked into the jail since April, jail records show.
Anniston fire Chief Jeff Waldrep said he could find no records of firefighters being called to the jail on that day.
An attempt Tuesday morning to reach deputies for more details on the incident was unsuccessful.
Forbes’ bond for the arson charge was set at $15,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 17.
Second-degree arson is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.