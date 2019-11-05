A Heflin man pleaded not guilty last month to allegations that he sexually abused two underage girls in 2013.
The 66-year-old man pleaded not guilty on Oct. 29 to first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 after a Cleburne County grand jury indicted him on those charges in September.
According to the indictments, the man raped one girl, who was under the age of 12, and subjected another girl younger than 12 to sexual contact between July 1, 2013, and Aug. 1, 2013.
The man was arrested Oct. 18 at an address in the 100 block of Lambert Drive and booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $60,000. The man was released from jail the day of his arrest, according to court documents.
As a condition of his bond, the man was barred from contacting the girls or their families.
Assistant District Attorney Eric Snyder, who is prosecuting the case, said he was unable to comment on the incidents.
The Star typically withholds the names of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine, according to state law.
Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction.