 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Hooper apologizes, charge dismissed

Perry Hooper Jr., a former state lawmaker accused of assaulting a hostess at an upscale Montgomery restaurant, on Tuesday apologized for his behavior.

His mea culpa comes after prosecutors this week moved not to pursue the felony sexual assault charge against him. That motion was granted by a Montgomery judge.

Perry Hooper

Perry Hooper