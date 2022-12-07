Hooper apologizes, charge dismissed

Perry Hooper Jr., a former state lawmaker accused of assaulting a hostess at an upscale Montgomery restaurant, on Tuesday apologized for his behavior.
His mea culpa comes after prosecutors this week moved not to pursue the felony sexual assault charge against him. That motion was granted by a Montgomery judge.
“I would like to express my sincerest apologies to Elizabeth Daly,” Hooper, a former Alabama lawmaker representing the Montgomery area, said in a statement distributed by his attorney. “On Aug. 16, 2022, Miss Daly was assisting my friend and me, as a hostess where we were dining. I was wrong and I take full responsibility for my actions. Miss Daly is an exemplary person and my behavior was unacceptable. I hope she will accept this apology for my regrettable conduct.”
In November, Montgomery County grand jury indicted Hooper on one count of first degree sexual abuse. But last week Daly requested the charge be dropped.
“The matters relating to Mr. Hooper and me have been resolved and going through the turmoil of a trial would provide no more justice than getting a sincere public apology from Mr. Hooper,” Daly said in a statement distributed by her attorney.
Details on that resolution have not been made public.
According to police records, Hooper was leaving Ravello Ristorante on Aug. 16 when he approached Daly behind the host stand.
“The suspect grabbed the victim’s breasts and waist while shoving his pelvis against the victim’s backside,” an affidavit filed in Montgomery County District Court says. “He then began kissing her neck before she was able to break free.”
Hooper hasn’t been a lawmaker for almost 20 years, but is still involved in Republican politics as a member of the state party’s executive committee. In 2016, he was active in promoting Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in Alabama.
In August, the state GOP in a written statement said it “strongly condemns all forms sexual abuse and sexual assault.”
His father, Perry Hooper Sr., was Alabama Chief Justice from 1995 until 2001.