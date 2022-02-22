Highway pedestrian struck and killed

A Tennessee woman was struck by two vehicles and killed while attempting to cross U.S. 431 on foot Monday night.
At approximately 8:30 p.m., the pedestrian, Keiley J. Waldrop, 21, of Lenoir City, Tenn., was first struck by a commercial freightliner, and then by a Ford Ranger truck approximately five miles north of Anniston on U.S. 431, a press release by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stated.
The man driving the commercial truck was Michael Kimbrough, 49, of Daphne, and the man driving the Ranger was Joshua Sexton, 23, of Ohatchee.
Waldrop was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident by Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown, at 8:33 p.m.
Brown stated the ruling of death was accidental blunt force trauma. ALEA will continue to investigate, the release stated.