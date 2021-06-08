Heflin woman charged with meth trafficking

A Heflin woman remained in jail Tuesday after she was allegedly caught with several grams of methamphetamine last week.
Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies charged Connie Delores Feltman, 49, on Saturday with meth trafficking.
Chief Deputy Jon Daniel said a deputy was driving on Cleburne 78 in the Edwardsville area when he tried to stop a white Dodge over a minor traffic violation, but the car kept driving until they got near Feltman’s home on Jacksonville Street.
The deputy knew the driver, Feltman, had an outstanding felony warrant and detained her, Daniel said. A dog searched her car and indicated there was something inside, he said, and Feltman admitted to having a white, crystalline substance on her person that deputies believe to be meth.
According to Feltman’s arrest warrant, she was found with 4.5 ounces of the drug.
Feltman was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $1 million. Her defense attorney, Chris Barker, declined to comment on her case.
Drug trafficking is a Class A felony. If convicted, Feltman could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.