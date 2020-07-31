Heflin Police recover stolen vehicle

An Anniston man was arrested early Friday morning in Heflin and charged with stealing a Toyota Corolla reported missing from Anniston.
David Mallory Shelton, 33, was charged with stolen property first and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heflin officers Neale Morgan and Justin Sparks along with Cleburne County Deputy John Butler made the traffic stop a little after 6 a.m. at mile marker 204 on Interstate I-20.
According to Heflin police Cpt. Scott Bonner, officers received a call about a suspicious person at a gas station adjacent to the interstate at exit 199.
“As the officers start pulling in the suspect starts pulling out and he’s driving a 2008 burgundy Toyota Corolla,” Bonner said. “He pulls onto I-20 and goes eastbound.”
The officers and the deputy followed Shelton and when the vehicle's tag was returned as stolen the officers turned on their lights and sirens. Shelton pulled over after a couple of miles and the officers took him into custody with no issues.
He was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with a $36,000 bond according to Bonner.