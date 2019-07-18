Heflin police charged two men last month after they were allegedly caught with trafficking amounts marijuana.
Police charged Joshua White-Watt, 29, of Covington, Ga., and Joshua Arsenio Noble, 33, of Tuscaloosa with trafficking marijuana, according to online court records made public earlier this week.
White-Watt was charged June 26 after, his arrest warrant alleges, he was caught that day with more than 2.2 pounds of marijuana near mile marker 203 on Interstate 20 in Heflin.
Noble was charged June 12 after he was also allegedly found that day with more than 2.2 pounds of marijuana. According to his arrest warrant, Noble also had the marijuana near mile marker 203 on I-20.
An attempt Thursday to reach Heflin police for additional details on their arrests was not unsuccessful.
Both men were booked after their arrests into the Cleburne County Jail. According to court documents, White-Watt was released June 27 on a $100,000 bond and Noble was released June 13 on a $150,000 bond.
Both men are set to appear in court 9 a.m. Aug. 8 for a preliminary hearing.
Trafficking marijuana is a Class A felony. If convicted, White-Watt and Noble could each face up to life in prison and be ordered to pay as much as $60,000 in fines, according to state law.