Heflin pair charged with trafficking marijuana

A Heflin man and woman remained in Cleburne County Jail after they reportedly trafficked drugs from their home the day before.
Authorities charged Shalama Stockdale Heard, 36, and Precious Lejean Heard, 34, on Monday with trafficking marijuana.
According to their arrest warrants, both suspects were found with more than 2.2 pounds of weed that day at their home on Jefferson Street.
An attempt Tuesday to reach Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies for more information was not immediately successful.
Both suspects were booked into jail, each with bond set at $25,000.
Trafficking marijuana is a Class A felony. If convicted, they could each be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines.