Heflin man faces second charge of soliciting minor for sex

A Heflin man was charged for a second time this week after he allegedly tried to solicit two teenage girls for sex.
Heflin police charged the 46-year-old man with electronic solicitation of a minor on Tuesday. The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department also charged him with electronic solicitation of a minor that day.
Court documents from the charge filed by Heflin police were made public Thursday.
Court records allege the man used a cell phone to try to coerce a teenage girl to engage in sexual activity on May 20, and did the same to another victim on Aug. 22.
The man remained in the Cleburne County Jail on Thursday with bond set at $60,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8.
The man’s attorney, Bill Broome, declined to comment on the case. Attempts this week to reach Heflin police and Cleburne County deputies for more information were unsuccessful.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even after the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Electronic solicitation of a minor is a Class B felony, which can result in a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and up to a $30,000 fine if convicted.