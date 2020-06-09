Heflin man charged with impersonating official

Authorities charged a Heflin man last weekend after he allegedly posed as a public official in April.
Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies charged James Michael Caul, 22, on Saturday with impersonating a peace officer. According to court documents, Caul impersonated a state fire marshal on April 4 and threatened to write citations.
An attempt Tuesday to reach deputies for additional details on the incident was not immediately successful.
Caul was booked into jail with bond set at $1,000. He was released on bond Saturday, the day of his arrest.
Impersonating a peace officer is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.