Heflin man charged with electronic solicitation, sex abuse

A Heflin man remained in jail Tuesday after he reportedly tried to solicit an underage boy last week and abused another victim nearly 20 years ago.
Heflin police charged the 56-year-old man with electronic solicitation of a child, second-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse.
According to his arrest warrants, the man used a cell phone Friday in an attempt to entice an underage boy into engaging in sexual activity with him. The man also abused another victim on June 1, 2001.
An attempt to reach Heflin police for more information was not immediately successful. The man was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $36,000 cash.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated.
Electronic solicitation of a child and second-degree sodomy are both Class B felonies, punishable by up to to a two-decade prison sentence and a maximum fine of $30,000.