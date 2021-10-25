Hearing held for suspect in Oxford QuikStop Express robbery

A preliminary hearing was held Monday for an area man who has been charged with robbery and attempted murder in connection with an incident last month.
The suspect, Zakobe Eli Simmons, 18, of Lincoln, is alleged to have robbed and fired a weapon inside the QuikStop Express in Oxford on Sept. 22, 2021.
“The defendant came in with a weapon and demanded money and cigars,” said Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh. “That was captured on video, as well as the car he was in was captured on video.”
McVeigh said the East Metro Area Crime Center (EMACC) in Oxford used its technology to trace the vehicle and a likely suspect, which subsequently led to Simmons’ arrest.
McVeigh said Simmons was being charged with robbery, but he also fired his weapon at the clerk after the robbery was completed, which resulted in the charge of attempted murder.
Investigator Sgt. Jason Webb with EMACC said the defendant is alleged to have moved away from the counter with the bag of money, went to exit the store, and discharged the firearm in the direction of the store clerk.
Webb said the defendant was identified through social media.
“That was part of it,” Webb said. “Through investigative leads and just good police work from the patrol, and investigations, the East Metro Area Crime Center, help from Lincoln, the Police Department — just agencies working together to help find him.”
Webb said the local agencies also had help from the U.S. marshals in what he called a “great law enforcement effort.”
Bond was set for each charge at $30,000.