Hearing held for man charged in fatal shooting in downtown Anniston

A man charged in a fatal August shooting in downtown Anniston had had his case sent to a grand jury for review.
District Judge Randy Moeller bound Jaquintin Lee Jones’ case over to the grand jury Friday morning after a preliminary hearing in his courtroom.
Anniston police charged Jones on Aug. 24 with fatally shooting 28-year-old Anton Michael Johnson of Oxford earlier that month. Jones’ attorney, Justin Wilson, maintained his client’s innocence Friday.
During the hearing, Anniston police investigator Jacob Ford was the only witness to testify. He said he examined the crime scene and spoke to Jones and several witnesses.
Ford said he was called to a crime scene on Aug. 16 on Noble Street. When Ford arrived, he said, he was told Johnson was in critical condition. Johnson was later flown to UAB hospital in Birmingham, where he died.
He said he saw an orange and black cap lying in the road, within 10 feet of three shell casings, and a pool of blood in front of the chain-link fence that surrounds the lot at the corner of Noble Street and 12th Street.
Ford said he also found more shell casings from a different gun in the parking lot in front of the federal courthouse.
When an investigator viewed security footage from the outside of the courthouse, Ford said, a fight between about seven people could be seen on the sidewalk before it moved to the middle of the intersection. Then, Ford said, the camera panned away.
When the camera panned back to the intersection after a few minutes, Ford said, only Johnson could be seen lying in the road.
Ford said investigators were able to identify and speak to the people involved in the fight, who all told police the fight was between a group of people from Anniston and a group of people from Hobson City.
Ford said those witnesses said the groups began arguing, and when the fight got physical, Jones backed away from it.
Ford said a witness who wasn’t involved with either group told police she saw Jones pull out a gun and fire it two or three times in Johnson’s direction. Ford said a preliminary autopsy report showed a bullet had hit the side of Johnson’s head.
Ford said the witness said Jones had been wearing an orange and black hat and a multi-colored hoodie, which was confirmed through security footage from a nearby gas station.
The witness later identified Jones through a photo lineup, which included drivers’ license photos of Jones and five other men. She had never met or heard of Jones before the incident, Ford said.
When cross-examined by Jones’ defense attorney, Justin Wilson, Ford said there was no footage from the shooting, and no other witnesses identified Jones as the shooter.
Ford also said the shooter had “no probable cause” that the killing was neither in self-defense nor unjustified.
Prosecutor Eric Snyder said there was no evidence that indicated Jones had acted in self defense.
Before Moeller’s final decision, he said, the witness testimony provided probable cause. Moeller said he would keep Jones’ bond at $60,000 and ordered Jones not to contact the witness who identified him.
Wilson, in an email sent after the hearing, wrote there were shell casings from two different guns at the scene, meaning at least two weapons were involved.
According to state law, Wilson wrote anyone found to have been justified in lethal force is immune from prosecution, and police had no evidence that Jones’ hadn’t acted in self-defense.
“I don’t think the state can prove who killed Anton Johnson. It wasn’t Jaquintin Jones,” Wilson wrote. “Even if they are able to eventually identify the actual killer, by their own witness’s admission, they don’t have any evidence that it wasn’t a justified killing under the law.”