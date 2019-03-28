The case of a man charged with robbing a Wellborn restaurant in January is set to go before a Calhoun County grand jury, a judge decided Thursday.
Jonathan Darrell Moten, 32, of Talladega, who was charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft of property, appeared Thursday before Calhoun County District Judge Randy Moeller for a preliminary hearing on both charges.
Moeller said he believed police had probable cause to arrest Moten and bound his case over to a grand jury.
During the preliminary hearing, Anniston police investigator Michael Pinto alleged that Moten is one of two people involved in a Jan. 26 armed robbery at the Hardee’s on Alabama 202.
Pinto said surveillance showed a man enter the restaurant, look around and leave. Later, Pinto said, footage showed another man wearing a black bob-style wig enter the building, go behind the register, point a gun at an employee and take money from two cash registers. Pinto said the employee later told police the suspect threatened to kill her.
According to Pinto, Moten was later arrested at a home in Talladega. When questioned, Pinto said, Moten knew some details about the crime and a wig matching the description of the one used in the incident was recovered during the arrest.
Motion denied the allegation that he robbed the restaurant. Moten said he had gotten his hair done by a friend in Birmingham on either Jan. 25 or Jan. 26, but was unable to specify the date. Moten said his sister and an acquaintance had worked at the restaurant, but he had never set foot on the property.
Pinto said Moten was also charged with the first-degree theft of a 2008 Nissan Altima owned by an acquaintance.
Moten remained Thursday in the Calhoun County Jail. Moten’s defense attorney Pamela Hammett also requested during the hearing that Moeller reduce Moten’s bond for both charges. Hammett argued that Moten had family in Calhoun and Talladega counties and did not pose a flight risk.
Prosecutor Eric Snyder argued against the bond reduction, stating that Moten has a criminal history involving firearms. Moten pleaded guilty in 2014 to shooting two women and shooting into a car and a building in 2012.
Moten agreed to reduce Moten’s bond for the theft charge to $1,500, but kept his bond for the robbery charge at $30,000.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Moten could face a maximum sentence of life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.
First-degree theft is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction.