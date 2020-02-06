Grand jury to review rape, sodomy case

A Jacksonville man charged with rape and sodomy chose Thursday to send his case to a grand jury for review.
The 21-year-old man opted to waive his preliminary hearing after he was charged in January with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
The man turned himself into the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit on Jan. 10, after he allegedly raped a woman less than a week earlier.
Police told The Star in January the incident began late at night Jan. 4 at a home on Richs Lane in Jacksonville and ended the next morning.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with bond set at $60,000 and released on bond Jan. 10, the day of his arrest.
An attempt to reach the man’s defense attorney, Allen Meighen, was not immediately successful.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
First-degree rape and first-degree sodomy are both Class A felonies. If convicted, the man could face a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 in fines upon conviction.