A Calhoun County grand jury earlier this month indicted a Piedmont man charged in April with fatally shooting his brother-in-law.
Jessie James Beecham, 23, was initially charged by Piedmont police with murder. According to his indictment, Beecham fatally shot Joseph Solomon Nicholas Haywood.
Police told The Star in April that Beecham and Haywood, who is married to Beecham’s sister, got into an argument April 9 at their shared home in the 4000 block of Old Piedmont-Gadsden Highway when Beecham shot Haywood.
Police said they were called to the home around 1:30 p.m. and found Haywood suffering from a gunshot wound. Haywood was taken to Gadsden Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead minutes after he arrived.
Police arrested Beecham at the scene and booked him into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000. He was released on bond the day after his arrest, according to court documents.
An attempt to contact Beecham’s lawyer, Will S. Clay, for comment on Beecham’s indictment was unsuccessful.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Beecham could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.