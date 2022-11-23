 Skip to main content
Grand jury indicts Hooper on sex abuse charge

Perry Hooper Jr., a former state representative and current GOP leader, has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on one count of first degree sexual abuse.

According to the Nov. 18 indictment, Hooper subjected a victim to “sexual contact by forcible compulsion.”

