Glencoe man indicted on sex charges

A young Glencoe man remained in jail Wednesday after a Calhoun County grand jury indicted him earlier this month on two sex charges.
The grand jury indicted the 19-year-old man during its August session with second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy.
According to court documents, the man engaged in sexual intercourse and “deviate” sexual intercourse with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 from Sept. 24, 2018, through Oct. 24, 2018.
Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit said the incident took place at a home in Ohatchee, and the man and the victim had known each other beforehand.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $250,000 by the grand jury. His arraignment is set for Dec. 3.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy are both Class B felonies, each punishable by up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000.