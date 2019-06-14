A Georgia woman was charged Wednesday after she allegedly exposed an unborn child to heroin last month.
Amy Catherine Oliver, 30, was charged by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit with chemical endangerment of a child. Court documents list Oliver’s address in Villa Rica.
According to Oliver’s arrest warrant, she exposed the child May 4 to heroin. The child was born five days later.
An attempt Friday to contact major crimes unit investigator Jay Harrington for additional details was not immediately successful.
Oliver was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500 and released from jail the day of her arrest, court records show. She is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. June 27 for a preliminary hearing.
Chemical endangerment of a child is a Class C felony, which can result in a 10-year prison sentence and up to $15,000 in fines after conviction, per Alabama law.