Georgia teens charged with shooting at Anniston driver

Police charged a group of four Georgia teenagers last week after they allegedly shot at a driver in Anniston earlier this month.
Anniston police charged a 16-year-old girl and two 17-year-old boys from Atlanta and a 16-year-old boy from Stone Mountain, Ga., April 9, each with attempted first-degree assault.
Sgt. Kyle Price said the four had stolen someone’s purse April 6 at the Lowe’s store in Anniston and driven away in a maroon minivan.
Price said a bystander followed the van to get more details to give to police and the teens began firing at him.
Price said the bullets missed the driver and his car, and he was uninjured.
The teens were booked into jail, each with bond set at $250,000, and are all set for preliminary hearings May 7.
On Tuesday, none of the teens was listed as inmates in the Calhoun County Jail.
Attempted first-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.