A Georgia man was charged in Heflin on Thursday after he was allegedly found with more than a kilogram of marijuana.
Hantson Alexander Clark, 28, of Fayetteville was charged by Heflin police with trafficking marijuana.
Clark’s arrest warrant alleges that he was found with more than 2.2 pounds of marijuana near mile marker 198 on Interstate 20 in Heflin.
Attempts to reach Heflin police Monday for more details were not immediately successful.
Clark was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $100,000 and released on bond the day after his arrest.
Trafficking marijuana is a Class A felony. If convicted, Clark could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.