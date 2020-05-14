Georgia man charged with dealing ‘bath salts’ in Ranburne

A Georgia man remained in the Cleburne County Jail on Thursday after he allegedly dealt synthetic drugs in Ranburne the day before.
Ranburne police charged John Andrew McCoy, 49, of Bowdon, Ga., on Wednesday with trafficking synthetic drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, police found McCoy on Wednesday with 56 grams of more of cathinones, commonly known as “bath salts,” methamphetamine and a glass pipe at an address on Cleburne County Road 98 in Ranburne.
An attempt to reach Ranburne police was unsuccessful.
McCoy was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $38,000. His next court appearance is set for June 8.
Trafficking synthetic drugs is a Class A felony. If convicted, McCoy could face a life sentence in prison and owe a maximum fine of $60,000.