Georgia man charged with child abuse

Authorities charged a Georgia man Saturday after he allegedly abused a child in June.
Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies charged Joey Lamar Blackwelder, 42, of Bremen, Ga., with child abuse.
According to Blackwelder’s arrest warrant, he grabbed a boy younger than 18 by the neck, threw him to the ground and kicked him in the back on June 30.
Attempts to reach deputies for more details were not immediately successful.
Blackwelder was booked into the jail with bond set at $15,000 and released Monday, according to court documents. Blackwelder was ordered to have no contact with the victim or his family.
Child abuse is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000, under Alabama law.