Georgia man charged in Roanoke meth case

A Georgia man remained in jail Monday after he allegedly trafficked drugs in Roanoke last week.
Randolph County sheriff’s deputies charged Clifford Lane Brown, 38, of Hogansville, Ga. on Thursday with trafficking methamphetamine and several drug-related misdemeanors.
According to court documents, Brown was allegedly found that day in the 2000 block of Doublehead Road in Roanoke with six clear plastic bags containing a crystalline substance that later tested positive for meth. Per court documents, Brown had nearly 80 grams of the substance in his possession.
Brown also allegedly concealed a Glock pistol in a car without a permit for it and had a hypodermic needle and marijuana for personal use.
Brown was booked into the Randolph County Jail with bond set at $32,500. An attempt Monday to reach deputies was not immediately successful.
Trafficking meth is a Class A felony. If convicted, Brown could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.