Georgia hit-and-run suspect arrested in Calhoun County

Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies jailed a Florida man this month after he allegedly fled from Georgia when he was charged with numerous crimes there.
Deputies charged Sherion Alexander Sweat, 28, of Apalachicola, Fla. as a fugitive from justice. Sweat was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on Jan. 4, and he was charged Friday, according to court documents and jail records.
Court documents allege that Sweat was charged in Fulton County, Ga., with three counts of hit and run, one count of obstruction of a law enforcement officer through threats or violence and one count of theft.
Fulton County Jail records indicate that Sweat was booked into jail there in May and released in July.
According to Georgia law, obstruction of a law enforcement officer through threats or violence is a felony. If a hit and run results in death or a serious injury to another person, the charge is a felony. If not, it is considered a misdemeanor.
It is unclear whether anyone was seriously killed or injured in the incidents from which Sweat’s hit-and-run charges stem.
Sweat remained Tuesday in the Calhoun County Jail with no bond set. Attempts to reach deputies in Calhoun and Fulton counties were unsuccessful.