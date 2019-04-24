A Gadsden teenager was indicted earlier this month after he and an Anniston teen allegedly tried to kill a victim in December.
Anthony Jamichael Delaney, 17, was indicted on one count of attempted murder by a Calhoun County grand jury during its April session.
According to court documents Delaney and Gary Wayne O’Neal, also 17, shot the victim Dec. 2 with the intent to kill him.
Delaney and O’Neal were initially arrested and charged with first-degree assault Dec. 3 by Anniston police.
An attempt to contact Delaney’s defense attorney, Christopher Barker, on Wednesday for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Delaney and O’Neal were booked into the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $30,000. Both were released from jail Feb. 5 on bond, according to jail staff.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Delaney could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.