Gadsden teen charged in March robbery in Anniston

Anniston police charged a Gadsden teenager Thursday after he reportedly robbed a man at gunpoint in March.
Police charged the 16-year-old with first-degree robbery.
According to his arrest warrant, the teenager robbed a man March 2 and stole his money and a cell phone. Attempts Friday to reach Anniston police were unsuccessful.
The teenager was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. As of Friday, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 9.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, the teenager could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.