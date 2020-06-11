Gadsden man charged with second-degree rape in Piedmont

Piedmont police charged a Gadsden man Wednesday after he allegedly raped an underage girl earlier this year.
Police charged the 19-year-old man with second-degree rape.
Piedmont police Chief Freddie Norton said the man had “relations” with an underage girl. According to the man’s arrest warrant, the incidents took place between April 20 and May 29.
The man was booked into jail with bond set at $15,000. As of Thursday, the man was not listed as an inmate in the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster. The man’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 2.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Second-degree rape is a Class B felony, which can result in up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.