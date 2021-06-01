Former Wellborn teachers indicted on sex charges involving students

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted two former Wellborn High School teachers recently after they both allegedly had sexual contact with students earlier this academic year.
The grand jury indicted Greggory Alan Lane Jr., 27, of Childersburg, on charges of engaging in a sex act with a student, distribution of obscene material and having sexual contact with a student as a school employee. The grand jury also indicted Jeremiah Douglas Farmer, 24, of Anniston on the charge of having sexual contact with a student.
According to court documents, Lane and Farmer allegedly had sexual contact with two different students between Oct. 1 and Feb. 19.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies initially charged both men in February.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said Lane had sex with a student and sent her nude photographs, while Farmer had sexual contact with a student.
Attempts Tuesday afternoon to reach both men’s defense attorneys for additional comments were unsuccessful.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger if the charges are dropped or the suspects are exonerated. Exceptions were made in naming Lane and Farmer because they held positions of public trust.
Both men were booked into the Calhoun County Jail and released on bond shortly after. Their arraignments are both scheduled for July 8.