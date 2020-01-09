Former Randolph County teacher sends new charges to grand jury

A former Randolph County teacher charged with numerous sex crimes in several counties waived his preliminary hearing Thursday.
David Brenton Burkhalter, 31, opted to send his case to a grand jury.
Burkhalter, a former Randolph County High School teacher, was charged in February by Randolph County sheriff’s deputies with numerous sex crimes. Authorities in Calhoun and Clay Counties issued warrants for his arrest shortly after.
Burkhalter was charged in December by Calhoun County authorities with one count of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy, one count of engaging in sexual contact with a student younger than 19 and one count of second-degree sexual abuse.
Clay County authorities charged him earlier that month with electronic solicitation of a minor and interference with custody.
Police told The Star in February all of Burkhalter’s charges then involved a 15-year-old student. Capt. Allen George, who heads the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit, said all of Burkhalter’s charges from Calhoun County involved her, as well.
It is unclear whether the charges from Clay County also involved that student.
According to George, Burkhalter took the student to a motel in Oxford where some of the crimes occurred.
Burkhalter was seen around 1:30 p.m. in Calhoun County District Judge Randy Moeller’s courtroom, but left shortly afterward.
An attempt Thursday to reach Burkhalter’s attorney for additional comment was not immediately successful.
Burkhalter was first booked into the Randolph County Jail, then the Clay County Jail and finally the Calhoun County Jail before he was released on bond in December.
Second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy are both Class B felonies. If convicted, Burkhalter could face up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000 for each charge, according to state law.
Engaging in sexual contact with a student under 19 as a school employee is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.