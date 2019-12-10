Calhoun and Clay county authorities charged a former Randolph County teacher last week after he allegedly solicited sex from a child. He was previously charged in February with numerous sex crimes involving a student.
David Brenton Burkhalter, 31, of Ashland was charged Monday by Calhoun County authorities with one count of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy, one count of engaging in a sex act with a student younger than 19 and one count of second-degree sexual abuse.
Clay County sheriff’s deputies charged Burkhalter on Friday with electronic solicitation of a minor and interference with custody.
Capt. Allen George, who leads the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit, said Burkhalter earlier this year took a student to a motel in Oxford where the crimes occurred.
According to warrants issued in Clay County, Burkhalter used a cell phone on Jan. 12 to call a child and ask for the child’s address before meeting the child for sex.
Records also allege Burkhalter took the child to Patriot Fuel Center in Clay County that day before engaging in sexual activity.
An attempt to reach the Clay County District Attorney’s Office for additional comment was not immediately successful.
Burkhalter was initially charged on Feb. 13 with two counts of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree sodomy, two counts of electronic solocitation of a minor, two counts of sexual activity as a school employee with a student under 19 and one count of enticing a child to enter for immoral purposes in Randolph County.
Police told The Star in February all of Burkhalter’s charges then involved the same female student. George said the charges from Calhoun County involved that same student, but it was unclear if the charges from Clay County involved that student as well.
Burkhalter was initially booked into the Randolph County Jail and released on bond Friday. He was then booked into the Clay County Jail and released on bond Monday.
Burkhalter remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Tuesday with bond set at $55,500.
Second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, engaging in a sex act with a student, and electronic solicitation of a child are all Class B felonies.
If convicted, Burkhalter could face up to two decades in prison and owe up to $30,000 for each charge, according to state law.
Second-degree sexual abuse and interference with custody are Class C felonies, punishable by up to a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.