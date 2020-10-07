Former Piedmont football player seeks youthful offender status in assault case

A former Piedmont football player charged with assaulting a teammate requested last week that a judge grant him youthful offender status.
The 19-year-old man and two juveniles, all football players at Piedmont High School, were initially charged Sept. 28 by Piedmont police with third-degree assault after they allegedly held a younger boy down and forced a key into his anal region in November.
The 19-year-old man’s defense attorney, Sheila Field, filed the application for youthful offender status on Oct. 1.
Authorities told The Star in September the incident happened in the boys’ locker room at Piedmont High School and a grand jury will review the case and determine whether any more charges, including sex charges, stemming from the incident will be filed.
Police later told The Star all three suspects were banned from all Piedmont City Schools property and events.
The 19-year-old man declined last week to comment on the allegations against him.
An attempt to reach Field for additional comment today, Wednesday, was unsuccessful. The 19-year-old man’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 27.
Third-degree assault is a Class A misdemeanor, which can result in up to a year in jail and up to a $3,000 fine upon conviction.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated.
While the state of Alabama does not consider third-degree assault a sex crime, The Star is withholding the suspect’s name due to the nature of the allegations.