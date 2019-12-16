Former Anniston pastor gets 7 years for rape, incest charges

A judge ruled today that a former Anniston pastor who pleaded guilty in October to three sex crimes will spend seven years in prison.
Circuit Judge Bud Turner ordered Delvecchio Demetrius Henson’s prison sentence to begin today.
Henson, the former pastor of Vision Church International, pleaded guilty in October to first-degree rape, second-degree rape and incest.
Turner sentenced Henson then to serve 20 years, split between three years in prison and the rest on probation, for both rape charges; and to serve a decade, split with one year in prison and the rest on probation, for the incest charge. The sentences are set to run consecutively.
A Calhoun County grand jury indicted Henson in October 2017. According to Henson’s indictment, he raped his daughter between March 2011 and April 2017.
Henson’s daughter, Shayuna Henson, said during the hearing she was the victim in his case. The Star does not ordinarily name rape victims in its stories, but Shayuna Henson, 21, asked a reporter after the hearing that she be named. Shayuna Henson said it was Henson’s job to take care of her and keep her safe. Instead, she said, he made her life a “living nightmare” for seven years.
“Every day, for seven years, there was some sort of sexual behavior done to me,” she said.
Shayuna Henson said much of the abuse happened “behind closed doors” at their church or home.
“He was a monster that I was afraid to expose,” she said.
She asked that her father spend one year in prison for every year he abused her.
Shayuna Henson said after the hearing she is glad the three-year court proceedings are over and her father can’t “make up anymore lies.”
"He was saying he wasn’t going to go to jail, that he was just going to get probation and that I was making it up,” Henson said.
Henson said she found it ironic that her father used to preach about taking responsibility for actions and consequences, but didn’t take responsibility for his own.
“If I had never said anything, he wouldn’t have sat me down and said, ‘I’m sorry,’” she said.
Before she told relatives what her father did, she said, she moved out of his home. She said he threatened to disinherit her and sent other relatives to make her feel guilty for leaving.
Delvecchio Henson’s defense attorney, Sam Holmes, requested Friday that Henson serve a “reverse split sentence,” where he would serve his probation before serving time in prison and would be able to avoid incarceration if he successfully completes probation.
Holmes asked that he be sentenced to two years in Calhoun County Community Corrections and three years of probation before alternating between five years in community corrections and five years on probation.
According to Holmes, Henson would have spent five decades “under the state’s thumb.”
Holmes argued in court that Henson had no prior criminal history before his indictment and spent nearly three years out of jail on bond with no incidents. Holmes said Henson could use his time on probation to show the community that he has changed.
Prosecutor Eric Snyder said Holmes’ suggested sentence was not what Shayuna Henson agreed to when Henson signed a plea agreement offered by prosecutors. Snyder said changing his sentence would be a disservice to her.
Delvecchio Henson said during the hearing that the court proceedings, which have lasted for nearly three years, have been the most “degrading” thing he’s ever been through. Henson said he gave a “best interest” guilty plea and that there were no winners in this case. He said the case destroyed his reputation and integrity.
Henson apologized to his wife, family and friends for embarrassing them. He also apologized to his children for not being “Superman.”
Snyder remarked that Henson never directly apologized to his daughter. Snyder said she will live with the impact of Henson’s crimes for the rest of her life.
“I heard a lot of, ‘Me, me, me,’” Snyder said. “This young lady didn’t ask for a Superman. She asked for a father.”
Before bailiffs led Henson from the courtroom in handcuffs, Holmes asked that he be ordered to report to prison in two weeks so he could spend one last Christmas with his family before serving his sentence.
Snyder asked that Henson’s sentence start that day, arguing that the victim “lived in fear for many Christmases.”
Holmes said after the hearing he planned to ask Turner to reconsider his ruling. Henson was booked Monday into the Calhoun County Jail, where he awaits transfer to a state prison.