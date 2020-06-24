Florida men indicted for robbery of Anniston bank in January

A federal grand jury indicted two men Tuesday with robbing an Anniston bank in January, according to prosecutors.
Christopher Jermain Spann, 35, and Shaun Jamar Harris, 31, both of Florida, were each indicted for the robbery of a Regions Bank branch on Greenbrier Dear Road on Jan. 10, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the U.S. attorney’s office in Birmingham.
Anniston police told The Star in January one of the men handed a note containing violent threats and demands for money to a bank teller before leaving with some cash.
Heflin police said then they’d caught the two shortly after on Interstate 20, after Anniston police notified them that the men were headed east in a white Chevrolet Malibu.
“The defendants did not care about the terror they caused when they were robbing the bank,” U.S. Attorney Jay Town was quoted as saying in the news release. “Citizens doing their jobs and those conducting business in a bank should feel safe.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Peoples is prosecuting the case. If convicted, the two could each be sentenced to a maximum 20 years in prison and owe up to a $250,000 fine.
As of Wednesday, both men remained in the Calhoun County Jail.