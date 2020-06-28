Florida man held after crashing truck into Oxford business, shooting bystander, sheriff says

A Florida man was in custody Sunday after crashing a pickup into an Oxford business and shooting a bystander who’d come to help him.
According to a news release from Calhoun County Sheriff Mathew Wade, Robert Sean Guiford, 36, of Panama City, Fla., was traveling south just before 7 a.m. on Alabama 21 in a Ford F-150 and crashed the pickup into the Liquor King, causing “extensive damage.”
A manager from the nearby Econo Lodge motel and the driver of another car came to aid of Guiford, who then began shooting a firearm inside his vehicle, the sheriff wrote. Guiford got out of the truck, then shot the motel manager in the leg, according toWade. Guiford then ran across Alabama 21 towards the nearby Chick-Fil-A and fired his gun until it was empty, throwing it on the roadway, according to the release.
A Calhoun County sheriff’s deputy who was in the area apprehended Guiford, who the sheriff said was lying in the highway’s median.
The motel manager was taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, the sheriff wrote. Guiford admitted to being “high on methamphetamines,” according to the release.
The sheriff wrote that deputies are continuing to investigate and that Guiford’s bond amount will be set Monday.
In February the Liquor King was damaged when a vehicle crashed into the front of the business during a high speed chase.