Florida duo caught in Heflin after Anniston bank robbery

Heflin police caught two men Friday after they allegedly robbed a bank in Anniston earlier that afternoon.
Heflin police Chief A.J. Benefield said Anniston police notified his agency of the bank robbery around 2:30 p.m. and said the suspects were headed east on Interstate 20. Benefield said Anniston police described the suspects and the white Chevrolet Malibu they were driving.
Benefield said Heflin officers quickly went to I-20 and waited for the suspects.
“We hadn’t been set up for about three or four minutes when they came through,” Benefield said.
When Heflin police pulled the car over, Benefield said, they saw that the car and passengers matched the description provided by Anniston police and saw money lying around the car.
“They started asking, ‘How’d you know it was us?’” Benefield said, chuckling.
Benefield said he did not know the identities of the two men, but said they were from Florida. He said Heflin police held them at the side of the interstate until Anniston police came and took them into their custody.
An attempt Friday to reach Anniston police for more details was not immediately successful.