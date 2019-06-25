The case of an Anniston woman charged with robbing a discount store at an Oxford shopping center was sent to a Calhoun County grand jury Monday.
Tatyana Aaliyah Jenkins, 19, opted to waive her preliminary hearing.
Jenkins was charged in May by Oxford police with first-degree robbery after, police said, she and two other women robbed the Five Below at the Oxford Exchange in February.
Edia Monique Clark, 22, of Oxford was also charged with first-degree robbery and Ronika Desiree Wyatt, 28, of Anniston was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.
Police told The Star Jenkins and Clark, who was a former Five Below employee, went into the store around 9 p.m. Feb. 28 armed with a gun and a knife and ordered two cashiers to give them money.
Wyatt, who was working at the store during the robbery, had helped Jenkins and Clark plan the robbery by telling them where money was located in the store and when to commit the offense.
An attempt Tuesday to reach Jenkins’ defense attorney, Alexander Dean, was not immediately successful.
After her arrest, Jenkins was booked into jail with bond set at $30,000 and released on bond the same day.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Jenkins could face a life sentence in prison and be ordered to pay $60,000 in fines under state law.