A Jacksonville man charged in July with raping a woman opted Tuesday to waive his preliminary hearing, sending his case to a Calhoun County grand jury.
The 25-year-old man was initially charged July 15 by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit with first-degree rape.
Investigator Jay Harrington told The Star in July the man raped the victim in the early morning hours of July 7 at his home on Forney Avenue.
The man’s defense attorney, Bill Broome, said his client opted to waive the hearing after he spoke with prosecutors at the time the hearing was scheduled. Broome said he expects that his client will testify before the grand jury.
Broome said prosecutors gave him evidence pertaining to the case that day.
“They are very prompt in supplying discovery and facts,” Broome said.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those accused of sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail and released on a $30,000 bond the day of his arrest.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony. If convicted, the man could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, under Alabama law.