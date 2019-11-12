Anniston police arrested the final two suspects last week after they and two others allegedly robbed a business last month.
Police charged Catlyn Kaneshia Allison, 21, and Jermain Devon Patterson, 19, both of Anniston, on Nov. 5 with first-degree robbery.
Police told The Star in October that Allison and Patterson, along with Mary Grace Robinson, 19, and Brandon Lewis Smith, 27, also of Anniston, walked into a business on U.S. 431 around 2 p.m. Oct. 10 and held staff and patrons at gunpoint.
Police said the four stole cash and personal items before driving away.
According to arrest reports, Allison and Patterson were both arrested around 10 a.m. Oct 5 at an address on South Ledbetter Street.
Both were booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. Patterson remained in jail Tuesday, while Allison was released Friday on bond.
Allison and Patterson are set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 21 for a preliminary hearing.
Robinson and Smith were charged in October with first-degree robbery, and also remained in jail Tuesday.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, all four suspects could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.