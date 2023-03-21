 Skip to main content
Fentanyl trafficking bill among first bills to be taken up in resumed session

MONTGOMERY — Among the very first bills to be taken up when Alabama legislators resume work this week is House Bill 1, legislation that aims to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

Sponsored by Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, along with 14 co-sponsors, HB1 would establish mandatory minimum sentences for both fentanyl trafficking and possession. The bill is expected to get its first vote Wednesday during a State House Judiciary Committee meeting.