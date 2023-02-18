 Skip to main content
Female inmate escapes from county custody

An inmate from the Calhoun County women’s jail escaped Saturday night before being found in a gas station bathroom, according to officials. 

Lt. Falon Hurst told The Anniston Star that the inmate, Danielle Reynolds, 28, of Attalla, was a part of a cleanup crew outside of the women’s jail in Anniston, located at the Justin Sollohub Justice Center. She and other inmates were cleaning garbage around 6 p.m. around the women’s facility taking it to the dumpster when she ran. 

