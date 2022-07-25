 Skip to main content
Federal, local law enforcement discuss violent crime prevention

Group hug

Area federal, state and local law enforcement come together recently to address current issues of violent crimes with an Anniston Star reporter. From left – ATF’s Ashley Lightner, District Attorney Brian McVeigh, US Attorney Prim Escalona, Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge and Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Two local and federal partnership programs have changed the face of Calhoun County crime rates, officials say. 

In June of 2019, the U.S. Attorney General at that time, William Barr, announced the selection of Anniston and Oxford to take part in a federal program called Public Safety Partnership. 