 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FBI arrests men involved with deputy shooting

Griffith and Kilgore
Courtesy mug

Two men that were involved with a sheriff’s deputy-involved shooting back in December were arrested Thursday morning following an investigation, officials say. 

On December 9, a Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a motorcycle in the Dearmanville area near the Kapco Drive intersection of U.S. 78 for having no vehicle registration. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.