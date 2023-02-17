 Skip to main content
Father of slain 6-year-old sees first court date

Court hears new testimony from case investigator

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies transport Joshua Clark from Judge Randy Moeller’s district courtroom following his preliminary hearing Friday. Clark was charged with Capital Murder in the death of his 6-year-old son Jessie McCormack.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, ashmorrison1105@gmail.com

A Calhoun County judge has found enough probable cause to bind over to a grand jury the case of an Anniston man accused in the death of his 6-year-old son, Jessie Taylor McCormack. 

Joshua D. Clark, 29, of Anniston, is charged with capital murder in the child’s death after the unconscious and badly beaten boy was taken to RMC Anniston. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.