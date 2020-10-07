Eastaboga man indicted in kidnapping case

A Calhoun County grand jury has indicted an Eastaboga man in a woman’s kidnapping and assault.
During its August session the grand jury indicted Allen O’Brian Gardner, 36, on charges of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic violence.
Court documents allege Gardner kidnapped the woman Jan. 2 and injured her with a firearm, although they did not specify how he injured her.
Oxford police initially arrested Gardner the day of the incident. Gardner was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Wednesday, with bond set at $150,000.
An attempt Wednesday to reach Gardner’s attorney, Chris Albert, was not immediately successful.
Gardner’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 10.
First-degree kidnapping is a Class A felony. If convicted, Gardner could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades and up to a $30,000 fine.