Eastaboga man charged with kidnapping, domestic violence

Police charged an Eastaboga man last week after, they said, he kidnapped a woman and attacked her.
Oxford police charged Allen Obrian Gardner, 36, with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic violence.
According to court documents, Gardner abducted the victim on Jan. 2 and injured her with a handgun. Court records do not make clear whether Gardner used the handgun to shoot her or whether he injured her with the gun in another way. Due to the “sensitive nature” of the case, Oxford police said, they could not comment further.
Gardner was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Monday with bond set at $45,000.
Prosecutor Eric Snyder asked Monday that Gardner’s bond be increased. Snyder wrote in the request that Gardner continued to call the victim from jail and she was in fear for her life.
Gardner is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30 for a preliminary hearing.
First-degree kidnapping is a Class A felony. If convicted, Gardner could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine, per state law.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000 upon conviction.