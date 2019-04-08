Two men charged with drug trafficking in unrelated incidents are set to have their cases go before a grand jury, a judge decided Monday.
Jeffrey Hunter Taylor, 22, of Jacksonville, and Joshua Paul McCaskill, 37, of Anniston, opted to waive their preliminary hearings.
Taylor was initially arrested March 15 by Piedmont police and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin and several misdemeanors.
Piedmont police told The Star in March that Taylor was arrested after an officer chased him down a dead end street and found him with nearly 30 grams of meth, about 6 grams of heroin and a glass pipe with residue on it.
Taylor was charged several days later with trafficking meth and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance by Oxford police.
McCaskill was charged March 5 with trafficking meth, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
McCaskill’s arrest warrant alleges that he dealt 28 grams or more of meth from Sterling Pointe Apartments in Oxford. McCaskill was also allegedly found with marijuana and syringes with residue.
An attempt to contact police Monday for more information about McCaskill’s arrest was unsuccessful.
Taylor remained at the Calhoun County Jail on Monday with bond set at $925,000. McCaskill was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $31,300. Court documents state McCaskill was released on bond two days after his arrest.
Trafficking meth and trafficking heroin are both Class A felonies, which can result in a life sentence in prison and up to $60,000 upon conviction, according to state law.