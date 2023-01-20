 Skip to main content
Drug prevention group asks for public, police help

ASAP survey

The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention is calling all law enforcement and community members to take a survey geared toward building new and innovative ways to aid in the fight in the intersecting issues that arise from substance abuse and gun violence. Every law enforcement officer who completes the survey will be entered into a $250 Visa gift card drawing, and every community member who participates will be entered into a $500 drawing.

 Courtesy photo

A substance abuse prevention group in Anniston looks to take a “grass roots level” approach to creating change in the community, says agency director Seyram Selase.

