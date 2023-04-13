Driver's license suspension 'grace' bill approved in committee

A bill that would pause the suspension of driver's licenses for some who commit traffic violations received a favorable report in committee on Wednesday.
Senate Bill 154, sponsored by Sen. Will Barfoot, R-Pike Road, would mandate that in order for a license to be suspended post-adjudication, a traffic offender would have to miss two or more court review dates or six or more payments.
While an Alabama House committee this week approved a bill banning "divisive concepts" in education, a very different education policy bill moved in a Senate committee.
A similar bill sponsored by Barfoot was approved in the Senate last year, but died in the House.
Under existing law, if a court orders an individual to pay a fine as a result of a traffic infraction, and he or she fails to pay, his or her driver's license may be suspended. Similarly, failure to appear in court for a review can automatically result in driving privilege suspension.
“That is what I call a grace period,” Barfoot said during the Senate Judiciary Committee meeting.
The bill does not affect pre-adjudication.
The bill also requires the Alabama State Law Enforcement Agency to add points to an individual's driver's license upon conviction of a traffic offense.
Workers Drive Alabama, a campaign led by Alabama Appleseed for Law and Justice, focuses specifically on the issue of driver's license suspension and how it impacts individuals across the state. Among these people with suspended licenses, 5 percent were suspended due to reckless driving while the other 95 percent were due to unpaid traffic fines, according to a 2018 survey by the campaign.
Nearly 170,000 Alabamians have lost their driver's licenses because they missed court or can't afford to pay their tickets, according to the organization.