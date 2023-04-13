 Skip to main content
Driver's license suspension 'grace' bill approved in committee

A bill that would pause the suspension of driver's licenses for some who commit traffic violations received a favorable report in committee on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 154, sponsored by Sen. Will Barfoot, R-Pike Road, would mandate that in order for a license to be suspended post-adjudication, a traffic offender would have to miss two or more court review dates or six or more payments.