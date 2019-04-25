An Anniston man charged Friday with strangling a male child relative denied Thursday that he committed the offense.
Shan Scott Estel, 46, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation by Anniston police.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Estel’s charge stems from an incident April 7, in which he allegedly strangled the relative at around 7:45 p.m. while driving down Old Calhoun County 109.
Estel said the boy’s mother wanted him to stay with Estel, but the boy didn’t want to.
As he was pulling out of the boy’s mother’s driveway after picking him up, Estel said, the boy tried to jump out of the car and Estel pulled him back in. Estel said the boy tried to jump out of the car again while he was driving, and he pulled him back in again.
“That story is not even close to what happened,” Estel said of the Police Department’s narrative.
When the boy went to school the next day, Estel said, he told someone Estel had strangled him.
Estel said he was unaware a warrant had been issued for his arrest until he was apprehended Friday at the state trooper’s post in Jacksonville. He said he was there paying a fine.
After his arrest, Estel was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. He was released on bond Saturday, according to court documents.
Estel is set to appear in court 1:30 p.m. May 9 for a preliminary hearing.